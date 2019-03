Delores K.



Delores K. Simmons (nee Smith) passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on February 26, 2019 in Cornville, Ariz.



She was born on March 29, 1939 and lived in Akron, Ohio until 1991 when she moved to Arizona with her husband, Zane Simmons. Dee was a wonderful woman who touched many lives and everyone who knew her have their own special memories. Her laugh made you smile, her heart was kind and her faith was strong. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed long conversations with them. She liked to take her daily walks, feed her birds, reading, bowling, travel and going to church. She has left us here to reunite with her loved ones with open arms in Heaven.



Never will she be forgotten and she will forever be loved.



She is survived by son, Todd (Carey) Irons; son-in-law, Gary Williams; six grandchildren, Zachariah Irons, Lindsey (Nolan) Southerland, Megan Irons, James Williams, Sadie Tritt and Ava Irons. She also leaves behind her nieces, Nona, Maria and Becky and their families, other extended family members and many dear friends. Thank you to Becky Bacorn for all you did for Mom. Our gratitude and appreciation could never be expressed in words. Thank you also to Valley View Care Hospice nurses.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Zane (Hojo) Simmons; daughter, Linda Williams; son, Tom Irons. Sister, Rae Marie Graham and her husband Roger Graham and parents, Raymond and Etta Smith deceased.



Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.