WADSWORT -- Delores Marie Young (nee Suesh), 92, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. Delores was born on March 19, 1928 and was the youngest of six children. She grew up in Barberton and graduated from Barberton High School. Delores married Jack Young on October 25, 1947 and spent her life as a homemaker. In her words "I am a homebody who enjoys cleaning, cooking and baking. I like to make nut rolls and cookies at Christmas and give them away." Many years of her life were spent caring for relatives when their health declined. Delores also loved children and held a special place in her heart for those who led challenging lives. She was most giving when it came to causes for children. In her memory and in keeping with her generous spirit, please Pay It Forward by helping a child in need. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Anna Suesh; husband, Jack; sisters, Rose Piersa, Irene Schleimer, Betty Unger and Anna Wuchich; brother, Stephen; niece, Carol Folger; nephew, Jerry Gregg; dear friends, Betty Homan, Carol Link, Jo Mileca, Mary Swartz and Jo Ann Tonovitz. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her grateful and loving daughter, Candy; nieces, Alice Baldwin, Denise Boessel, Joan Schleimer-Tangen and Karen Williamson; nephews, Gary Piersa, Darrell Young and Allen Zurawsky; fourteen great nieces and nephews and twelve great-great nieces and nephews. To nurses Cole, Leah, Steph and Val on 4100 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center you are angels on earth. God bless you for your dedication and kindness. To Dr. Adebe, Dr. Dumford, Dr. Lalq and Dr. Spoljarlc Delores loved all of you very much. Thank you for the care you gave her over the years. It allowed her to live a long and happy life. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Road W, Barberton. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Parish, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Fr. Robert Jackson celebrant. Delores' final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
(330-825-8700)