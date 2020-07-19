) DeLores Pauline Penta (nee Schmidt) passed peacefully on July 8, 2020 in Jackson, Calif. where she resided with her daughter since 2006. She was born in Evansville, IN on October 14, 1924 to Ferd W. and Elizabeth (Oeth) Schmidt. On October 9, 1943 she married Felix "Phil" Richard Penta in Barberton, Ohio; they were married for 56 years. They raised three children: Donna, Joseph, and Rick. DeLores, or Dee as she was affectionately called, spent much of her adult life in the Barberton/Akron area. Before she married, she worked briefly at B & W during WWII. She and Phil worked jointly in various businesses in construction, a car wash, a drive through beer and wine and rental properties. As their children grew older, she built a successful Avon route and worked at Halle's (later called Higbee's) Department Store at Summit Mall. She had a loyal following of customers who depended on her for fashion, style, and make-up advice. Delores herself was always dressed superbly and looked like "a million bucks". She was beautiful. She and Phil retired to Florida in 1986 where family and friends enjoyed their hospitality in Citrus Springs for many years. Dee's family and friends remember her for always being the perfect hostess for large gatherings serving Italian feasts such as pasta with meatballs. Everyone was welcome in her home and there was always an extra plate or two at her table. She supported the endeavors of her children and family and was a best friend and confidant. Dee was adored by her grandchildren. She doted on the many dogs who "owned her" from Daryll to Andy. She was a devout Catholic and faithfully attended services no matter where she resided. Dee leaves to cherish her memory her three children: Donna Penta Stephens, Joseph Penta, and Rick (Cindy) Penta; nine grandchildren: Dr. Donald (Vaishali) Stephens, Dr. Heather Stephens, Dr. Bryan (Lisa) Stephens, David Penta, Michael (Meika) Penta, Christy Penta (Ryan) Brown, Steven (Amber) Penta, Scott Penta, and Anna Penta (Anthony) Jochum, and 20 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Dr. Elma Lee Schmidt Moore and sister-in-law, Carmella Penta as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Felix in 1999; her parents Ferd and Elizabeth Schmidt; stepmother, Daisy Schmidt; brother, Ralph Schmidt; sisters, Nancy Faye Schmidt Gillman and Wanda Patterson Richards; granddaughter, Paula Penta Burg. The family would like to say a special thanks to Argonaut Care Home for their excellent care in the final months of her life and appreciation for final arrangements by the Daneri Mortuary, Jackson, CA. and the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, Barberton, OH. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private burial services for the immediate family will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron, OH. A celebration of DeLores' life and a mass will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be sent to the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 or www.campfield-hickman-collier.com