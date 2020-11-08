1/1
Delores Speicher
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores J. Speicher, 82, of Tallmadge passed away on Nov. 1. Born in Akron, the daughter of the late John and Katherine Kozma, Dolores has been a Tallmadge resident for nearly 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth who was founder and CEO of the Northland Construction Co. She had earned her Bachelor's Degree at the University of Akron. Dolores was a long time member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish. Her survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Richard J. and Christi; and grandchildren, Sarah and Olivia. She was also preceded in death by grandson, Andrew Speicher. Memorial services will take place at a later date.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved