Dolores J. Speicher, 82, of Tallmadge passed away on Nov. 1. Born in Akron, the daughter of the late John and Katherine Kozma, Dolores has been a Tallmadge resident for nearly 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth who was founder and CEO of the Northland Construction Co. She had earned her Bachelor's Degree at the University of Akron. Dolores was a long time member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish. Her survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Richard J. and Christi; and grandchildren, Sarah and Olivia. She was also preceded in death by grandson, Andrew Speicher. Memorial services will take place at a later date.