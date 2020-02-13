|
Delphia (Larch) Rutherford died February 9, 2020. Delphia was born December 25, 1939 to Roma and Rosa (Reed) Larch. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Rutherford and grandson, Trent Salmons, she is survived by son, Shane Rutherford; daughter, Ryka Rutherford; grandchildren, Brandon (Kristi) Salmons, Kyla (John) Edmunds, great-grandchildren, Draven and Darrah Young, Rayne Salmons, Mason, Austin, and Lacy Syroid, Emma and Emmet Edmunds; sister, Daisy (Duane) Trout; and multiple nieces and nephews. Informal Remembrance Gathering held at Norton Community Center February 16, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2020