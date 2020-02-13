Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Delphia Rutherford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delphia (Larch) Rutherford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delphia (Larch) Rutherford Obituary
Delphia (Larch) Rutherford died February 9, 2020. Delphia was born December 25, 1939 to Roma and Rosa (Reed) Larch. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Rutherford and grandson, Trent Salmons, she is survived by son, Shane Rutherford; daughter, Ryka Rutherford; grandchildren, Brandon (Kristi) Salmons, Kyla (John) Edmunds, great-grandchildren, Draven and Darrah Young, Rayne Salmons, Mason, Austin, and Lacy Syroid, Emma and Emmet Edmunds; sister, Daisy (Duane) Trout; and multiple nieces and nephews. Informal Remembrance Gathering held at Norton Community Center February 16, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delphia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -