Delphine Lucille Marinchick
Delphine Lucille Marinchick, 84, of Stow, Ohio passed away June 6, 2019 at Heritage of Hudson. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to John and Jane Semon on January 22, 1936.
Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Eugene and Richard; husband, Frank; son, Frank Jr.; daughter, Anastasia (Baker) and granddaughter, Natasha Ruffin. Delphine is survived by sons, Dan (Mary) Marinchick, Doug (Sandy Marinchick, Brad Marinchick; son-in-law, Stuart Baker; grandchildren, Matt, Maxx, Justin, Jeff, Brianna, Josh, Zac, Isabelle, Lillian and Abigail.
Visitation will be held at The Block (Christ Community Chapel Student Center), 5374 Darrow Rd., Hudson, OH 44236 on June 11, 2019 from 4 to 5 p.m. Funeral service immediately following at 5 p.m. Interment held Wednesday, June 12 at 10:15am at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019