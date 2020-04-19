Home

Delphine V. Spencer

Delphine V. Spencer Obituary
"Lanny" Our mother, Delphine Spencer, earned her heavenly wings on April 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helena Spencer Sr., Delphine leaves to cherish her memory, children, Shalondia and Darwin Spencer; grandchildren, Denier and Gerald Fitch 3rd and Jakiela Foxworth; great-grands, Jhani Humpries, Rion Fitch and unborn baby Kace; sisters, April Turner, Bobbi Reeves and Evelyn Spencer; brothers, Charles (Juanita) Spencer, Robert Sr. (Louise) Spencer and Paul Spencer; many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and condolences may be sent to 1270 Andrus St., Akron, Ohio 44301.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
