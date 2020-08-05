1/1
Denis McMahon
Together again Denis McMahon, Denny, 82, of Reno, Nevada, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas J. McMahon, Alice Moyler McMahon and his beloved wife, Carolyn Petitt McMahon, as well as his son, Thomas J. McMahon and daughter, Kathleen McMahon Staggs. Denny was born in Akron, Ohio and worked for International Harvester until retiring in Reno, Nevada. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his sons, Michael, David and John McMahon; his sister, Mary Mihiylov (Nick); grandchildren, Thomas (Casey) and Morgan McMahon, Cristine (Norm Stewart) and Joshua Staggs. He will rest at Holy Cross in Akron with his wife Carolyn. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to current situations, a memorial will be held at a later date.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
