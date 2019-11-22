|
|
THEN AND NOW Denis Thomas Parker, 67, of Akron, passed away with family by his side on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born, February 2nd 1952 in Akron to the late James E. and Evelyn M. (Gasber) Parker. Denis was a 1970 graduate of Garfield High School and a 1973 graduate of ITT in Dayton Ohio. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a medical corpsman from 1971-1977. He worked as a master machinist for 40 years in the Akron area and most recently at Advanced Auto Parts in Parma, Ohio. Denis is preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Gerald E. Parker and James G. Parker. He is survived by his twin sister, Dana M. Kinsinger- Mullen of Akron. Niece, Shannon Parker Whitmire (Bret) of Florida; nephews, Scott Kinsinger (Lisa) of Fairlawn, Ohio and Collin J. Parker (Stephenie) of Missouri. He is survived by great-nephew, Clayton Parker; and great-nieces, Hannah Whitmire, Lily Kinsinger, and Kate Kinsinger. His love for all things mechanical was ingrained in him at a young age. One of his many talents was building model trains, R/C cars and aircraft. He was a lifelong enthusiast of military history and weaponry. Denis was a walking encyclopedia and could identify any aircraft practically by sound and any car by its sillouette. His true passion was riding his Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic motorcycle. The family wants to extend a special thanks to his coworkers and friends at Advanced Auto Parts for all their help and support during his illness. The family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Private interment Hillside Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019