Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home
3475 Copley Rd
Copley, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
500 Mull Ave
Akron, OH
Denise Carol Finley


1951 - 2019
Denise Carol Finley Obituary
Denise Carol Finley (Maroon) Denise Carol (Maroon) Finley, 68, passed after a short bout with cancer, on August 13, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on June 28, 1951 to James and Madeline Maroon. Denise had St. Sebastian's Church & School in her veins. She attended the school from Kindergarten to 8th grade, graduated from Firestone in 1969, and received her B.A. in Education from The University of Akron. Her love for St. Sebastian carried on, as she later sent her two children there, and also went back there to teach 3rd grade for 23 years, retiring in 2016. By conservative estimation, Denise taught over 500 children in her classes and she never taught a student she didn't love by the end of the school year. Denise is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gregg. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Steve, her daughter, Amanda (Scott) Dodez, and son, Matt; along with two grandchildren, Luke and Ella, and more cousins than we could count. A special mention to her cousins, Stephanie and Chuck, her family, and especially her Deeno and Deeney, who always made her smile. The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Hospice team for their loving care and for making her feel comfortable during her illness. Calling hours 5 - 7 p.m. Friday at HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME, 3475 Copley Rd, Copley 44321. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 500 Mull Ave, Akron, OH 44303 on Saturday August 17 at 11 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of other remembrances, donations may be made to the St. Sebastian Parish Foundation. CIRIELLO & CARR (330) 836-3100
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
