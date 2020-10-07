) TOGETHER AGAIN The Angel's Choir of Heaven was singing today. Denise Lawson Ferrell, returned to the arms of her loving husband on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born July 7, 1952. She was beautiful enough as a baby to make all of us believe in angels. Denise was the daughter of Carl Reece Lawson and Frances LaBell Thomas Lawson Kalapodis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Mark Ferrell; father, Carl Lawson; step-father, Gust Kalapodis, and brother, John G. Kalapodis. In addition to her mother, Frances; Denise leaves to cherish her memory, son, Jonathan R. Ferrell; grandson, Cameron J. Ferrell; brother, Larry R. Lawson (Trisha); sisters, Susan Amato (Paul) and Georgene Kalapodis; special nephew and godson, Frankie Kalapodis (Lisa); aunt, WanDora Smith of CA.; uncle, Gary Thomas (Cathy) of Indiana and many nieces, nephews and friends who enriched her lifetime through her Orthodox religion. She started school at Hatton Elementary in Akron and graduated from Norton High School. After high school she attended the University of Akron to become a teacher. While at UA, she was proud to join the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and was happy to make many lifetime friends. These friends, Angela, Kathy, Jane, Cathy B., and Denise, lasted through marriages, careers, fun times and hard times, coming together and giving each other support. Denise started her work career in the mail room at Summa Hospital and worked up until she was promoted to manager of the Admitting Dept. Her career at Summa Hospital Systems lasted for over 30 years. She had a gift of using teaching and computers to create new ideas through creative processes. Denise later was hired by Patient Focus Systems, first in sales traveling all over the country selling hospital software to hospitals, universities, and companies in need of computer software, then teaching professionals how to use the product. She later became vice-president of the company because of her success. Health Link Inc. hired her to implement a special project in Albuquerque, New Mexico to allow 12 Presbyterian hospitals to communicate to save money. After working so far away, she returned to Cuyahoga Falls, feeling the need to be close to raise her son. Before retirement she became an Agent for Prudential Life Insurance Co. for about 8 years. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a Trisagion will take place at 6:30. A funeral service will be on Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox, 129 S. Union St., Akron, where Denise will lie in state for one hour prior. Rev. Fr. Jerry Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)