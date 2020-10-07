) Denise Hornig, 65, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020. A lifetime area resident, Denise was a graduate of Buchtel High School and was employed by Acme and the Mustard Seed. She is survived by her Mother Della, son Keith Jr, daughter Erin, brother Mike and Steve, sisters Debbie and Jamie, grandchildren, Phillip, Isabella, Cassidy and Colten. Her ashes will be placed at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with her late husband Keith Sr.







