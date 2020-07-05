STOW -- Denise M. Dantimo, 66, died, June 29, 2020. Born in Ravenna, on July 17, 1953. Denise was a registered nurse for 45 years and loved helping people. She put everyone else first in her life. Denise was a special person to a lot of people. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garth M. Jr., and Ann Louise (Amodio) Diltz. She is survived by her husband, Frank Dantimo; sons, John Dantimo and Patrick (Lauren) Dantimo; sisters, Kathy Sitko and Susan Lacy; and a brother, Garth Diltz, III. Family and friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, Stow, for visitation Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, Father Michael Denk officiant. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association
, Attn: Director of Planned Giving, 3300 E. Sunrise Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718 or Lifebanc of Ohio, P.O. Box 933379, Cleveland, Ohio, 44193. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)