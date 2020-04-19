|
Denise Marie Jones (Falkenstein), 67, of Wadsworth, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1952 in Akron, Ohio to the late Leo and Eva Falkenstein. Denise was a 1970 graduate of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School where she was the captain of the cheerleading squad. In her recent years, Denise lived at Wadsworth Pointe where she enjoyed spending time with her friends and the staff there. Denise was a loving mother and grandmother and was a lifelong Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan. In addition to her parents; Denise was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, George Hennigin II; and sister-in-law, Jacilyn Falkenstein. Left to cherish Denise's memory are her daughter, Lisa (Curran) Murphy; son, Ryan (Ruthie) Jones; grandchildren, Nicholas, Jordan, Paul, Tyler and James; brothers, Terry (Diane) Falkenstein and John (Kellie) Falkenstein; sisters, Christina (Sam) Mayo, and Valerie Hennigin; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Wadsworth Pointe and Barberton Hospital, especially the ICU staff including Nurse Abigail Dillon who comforted her in her final hours with compassion and kindness. The family will hold a celebration of Denise's life at a later date as no services are being held at this time. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020