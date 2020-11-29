1/1
Denise Stone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise Stone, 56, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home. Denise was born March 29, 1964 to Gilbert and Beverly (Schell) Messner in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life. She was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and the University of Akron. Denise was a member of the Buckeye Woodworkers and Wood Turners Club. She and her husband, Robert spent many hours making beautiful items on the lathe and she enjoyed burning designs into the finished products. They would gift the items to friends and donated many to help support the Humane Society. Denise is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, Robert; siblings, Brian (Lynn) Messner, Patti (John) Herink and Mark (Michelle) Messner; father-in-law, Robert (Joanne) Stone; mother-in-law, Carol (Tony) DiTirro; brother-in-law, Ryan Stone; sister-in-law, Cathy (Jeyrl) Geddes; many nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her Dachshunds Paprika and Petunia. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her miniature Dachshunds Oscar, Phelyx, and Penelope. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Denise's memory to the Humane Society. To leave remembrance and view pictures please go to Anthonyfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved