Denise Stone, 56, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home. Denise was born March 29, 1964 to Gilbert and Beverly (Schell) Messner in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life. She was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and the University of Akron. Denise was a member of the Buckeye Woodworkers and Wood Turners Club. She and her husband, Robert spent many hours making beautiful items on the lathe and she enjoyed burning designs into the finished products. They would gift the items to friends and donated many to help support the Humane Society. Denise is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, Robert; siblings, Brian (Lynn) Messner, Patti (John) Herink and Mark (Michelle) Messner; father-in-law, Robert (Joanne) Stone; mother-in-law, Carol (Tony) DiTirro; brother-in-law, Ryan Stone; sister-in-law, Cathy (Jeyrl) Geddes; many nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her Dachshunds Paprika and Petunia. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her miniature Dachshunds Oscar, Phelyx, and Penelope. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Denise's memory to the Humane Society. To leave remembrance and view pictures please go to Anthonyfh.com
