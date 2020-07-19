1/1
Dennis A. Powell
1948 - 2020
Dennis A. Powell passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Western Reserve Hopsital in Cuyahoga Falls. Born April 12, 1948 to Orwin 'Doc' and Mary Ellen Powell, Den graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1967 after which he enlisted in the US Navy and served on the USS John F Kennedy spending most of his tour in the Mediterranean. Perhaps from that experience, he was always the go-to for any geography trivia! After discharge he bought a Porsche and for many years enjoyed attending the Kentucky Derby with his wife, Kathy and friends. After completing training at UEI, Den worked at Goodyear Aerospce, Loral and retired from Owens Corning. Den then relaxed at their recent home in Tallmadge, shared their Leesville Lake 'cabin' with family and friends (where 'Kath caught the fish and Den fried them'), and enjoyed countless hours with his best 'four-legged' companion, Cowboy (a proud certified therapy dog), visiting hospitals and universities. Many staff still remembered 'Den and Cowboy' when Den went through his own medical treatments over the past year. Dennis leaves his wife of 43 years Kathleen; his brother and wife, Dean and Tris Powell of Scottsdale, AZ, and his most trusted companions, Cowboy and Honey. Den's beautiful soul, quiet kindness, and gentle laugh was always there when anyone needed anything, to be remembered by countless friends and all of our family. Heartfelt thanks to the family and friends that were especially supportive over the past year. Interment at the National Cemetery in Rittman and memorial gathering for family and friends will be announced at a later date. www.lamiellfuneral home.com (Lamiell 330-456-7375)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
