Dennis C. Eberhart, age 67, of Kent, died on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Altercare of Western Reserve in Stow. Dennis was born December 25, 1952 in Medina to Melville and Ruby (Myers) Eberhart. In his youth he became an Eagle Scout before becoming a graduate of Brunswick High School class of 1971, Kent State University class of 1977, Missouri Auction School class of 1978, going on to the Certified Auctioneers Institute. He became the owner and operator of the Yankee Trader Auction Co. and Golden Way Realty. He worked for several local real estate agencies, while giving back, auctioneering for Kip Toner Benefit Auctions, Wolf's Fine Art Auctions, and instructor for the Reppert School of Auctioneering. He was a member of the Ohio Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame, past member of the National and Ohio Association of Realtors, past president of the Portage County Board of Realtors, life member of National and Ohio Auctioneers Association, past president of Ohio Auctioneers Association, past director National Auctioneers Association, past trustee of National Auctioneers Foundation, past president of Kent and Ravenna Kiwanis, past board member Akron Chapter American Heart Association
, member of Kent City Revolving Loan Fund Committee, Life member KSU Alumni Association, past member Brunswick Alumni Community Theatre, life member of Aurora Community Theatre, past member of Kent Masons, past Elder, Sunday School Teacher and Chairman of the Board at First Christian Church Kent, and member of Medina County Arts Council. He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Sprowls) Eberhart; son, Robert Eberhart; brother, Kenneth Eberhart; sisters, Shelia Clapper, Karen Brown, and Cheryl (Allan Gerlat) Eberhart; 10 nieces and nephews; 10 great nieces and nephews; 1 great-great nephew; and sister-in-law, Jane Eberhart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melville and Ruby Eberhart; brother, Earl Eberhart; and nephew, Scott Eberhart. Private services will be held. Cremation in the care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association
