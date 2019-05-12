Dennis D.



Dodson



Dennis D. Dodson took his first steps into Heaven on May 8, 2019, following his 29-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was known for his incredible strength and determination in the face of his illness.



Denny was born to Perry and Beverly Dodson in Akron, Ohio, on November 2, 1946. He was a 1964 graduate of Ellet High School and graduated from the University of Akron with degrees in Business, Marketing and Sales. He retired from Goodyear Tire and IBM. He also enjoyed repairing and selling trains at Glen's Train Shop in Akron for many years. Denny was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple.



He will always be remembered for his kindness, intelligence, and gentleness. Denny was so proud and thankful for his children and loved having them around him. He enjoyed music, sports cars, trains, baseball, history, and lots of Pepsi.



Denny is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Brenda; daughter, Alisha (Scott Hostetler); and sons, Brian and Steven. He is also survived by his lifelong childhood friend, Gary Fender. The world is a better place for having him in it, and he will continue to live on in the lives of his family and friends.



A very special Thank You to Dr. Michael Chandler for his dedication and expertise that went above and beyond, and for his compassion for Denny and our family.



A private celebration of Denny's life for family and friends has been planned.



