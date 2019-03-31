Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis E. Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis E. Moore Obituary
Dennis E. Moore

The Force was strong with this one. On March 22, 2019 Dennis E. Moore, age 76, passed away peacefully leaving behind family and friends that extend to a galaxy far, far away.

Preceded in death by his sister, Barbara; father, Okey; mother, Elizabeth and brother, Richard. Dennis is survived by his wife, Beverly of 53 years; daughters, Karen (Tom) and Barbara (Blake); and his grandchildren, Stephen (Cassy), Cliff (Luke), Devon (Matt), Gwenyth (Brian), Michael, Jordan and Justin (Jessica), six great-grandchildren, niece and nephew.

Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family, Cleveland Sports, hiking, model railroading and was an avid Star Wars fanatic. "Soon will I rest, yes, forever sleep. Earned it I have."

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, 2 to 6 p.m. at Tiberon Trace Event Center, 1442 Brentfield Dr., Wadsworth, Ohio 44281 . May the force be with him.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.