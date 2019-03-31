|
Dennis E. Moore
The Force was strong with this one. On March 22, 2019 Dennis E. Moore, age 76, passed away peacefully leaving behind family and friends that extend to a galaxy far, far away.
Preceded in death by his sister, Barbara; father, Okey; mother, Elizabeth and brother, Richard. Dennis is survived by his wife, Beverly of 53 years; daughters, Karen (Tom) and Barbara (Blake); and his grandchildren, Stephen (Cassy), Cliff (Luke), Devon (Matt), Gwenyth (Brian), Michael, Jordan and Justin (Jessica), six great-grandchildren, niece and nephew.
Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family, Cleveland Sports, hiking, model railroading and was an avid Star Wars fanatic. "Soon will I rest, yes, forever sleep. Earned it I have."
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, 2 to 6 p.m. at Tiberon Trace Event Center, 1442 Brentfield Dr., Wadsworth, Ohio 44281 . May the force be with him.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019