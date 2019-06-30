Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Crater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Eugene Crater

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Eugene Crater Obituary
Dennis Eugene Crater

Dennis "Denny" E. Crater, age 61, passed away June 26, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1957 in Barberton to the late Helen and Bob Crater. In his spare time, Denny was a gunsmith and loved his guns. He also was an animal rescuer who was a kind and gentle soul. He was self-employed for over 30 years, at Crater's Appliance and was known as "The Appliance Man" to many.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cheryl; sons, Kenneth and Kevin; brothers, Robert and Gary (Marilyn); extended family and friends.

Memorial Services will be held, FRIDAY, July 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal rescue of your choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now