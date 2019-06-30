Dennis Eugene Crater



Dennis "Denny" E. Crater, age 61, passed away June 26, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1957 in Barberton to the late Helen and Bob Crater. In his spare time, Denny was a gunsmith and loved his guns. He also was an animal rescuer who was a kind and gentle soul. He was self-employed for over 30 years, at Crater's Appliance and was known as "The Appliance Man" to many.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cheryl; sons, Kenneth and Kevin; brothers, Robert and Gary (Marilyn); extended family and friends.



Memorial Services will be held, FRIDAY, July 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal rescue of your choice. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019