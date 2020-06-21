Dennis Eugene Sullivan, age 79, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away in Hospice on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born April 25, 1941 in Akron, Ohio to Kenneth E. Sullivan and Mildred V. Clements Sullivan, he graduated from Ellet H.S. in 1959, and the U. of Mass. Dennis was a free spirit who traveled and worked in many interesting places and acquired many diverse positions. He was passionate about his military service in the Army, being a Vietnam vet and working to help others at the Cape Coral veterans hospital. Survivors include his son, Dennis M. Sullivan and grandson, Ethan of CA; sisters, Sandra and brother-in-law Anthony Ragozine of PA, Diana Brennan of Akron; many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.







