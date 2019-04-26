Dennis J. Geiger



Dennis Jeffrey Geiger, 48, of Jackson Twp., went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 18, 2019.



Den was the most loving and gentle person, known for his kindness and big heart. He had a ready smile, and always saw the best in everyone he met. He was the owner of Rockstar Rock Shop in Canton. He loved outdoor activities, rock climbing, hiking, and taking his dog to the park. Den was a rock hound who started collecting rocks as a child, and turned his passion of finding treasures from the earth into a business he loved. He was also a talented artist who specialized in stained glass. Den was a fun guy who everyone enjoyed being around, and he brightened up any room.



He attended Cuyahoga Falls and Hudson Schools.



He is survived by his parents, Margaret and Len Samulak; sisters, Tammy Wassmer, Joy Mitchell, Shelby (Addam) Drenner; brother, Jason (Melissa) Samulak; parents, Dennis C. and Val Geiger; sisters, Julia and Christina Geiger; nieces, Haley, Sarah, and Madeline; nephews, Jacob, Tyler, Nathan, Nikolas, Christofer, and Jack; grandmother, Louise; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



He will be greatly missed by all of us.



There will be no calling hours. Private graveside services.



cirielloandcarrfh.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary