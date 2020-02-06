|
STOW -- Dennis J. Hoover, 79, died February 2, 2020. Born in Wolfdale, PA, he was a resident of Stow since 1995. Dennis had been employed with Destination Override as a driver, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed horse racing, fishing, golfing and reading. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Hoover; son, Bret Hoover; brothers, Timothy (Barbara) Hoover and Jerry Hoover; sister, Sondra Holmok. Pastor Jim Case will conduct service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Redmon Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2020