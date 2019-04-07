Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Dennis J. Ormsby

Dennis "Denny" J. Ormsby

Dennis J. Ormsby, "Denny", age 65, died on April 1, 2019 at Arbors of Streetsboro.

He was born in Akron, Ohio, on June 17, 1953.

Denny served in the Vietnam War, retired from Akron-Canton Airport, and was a machinist for many years.

Denny enjoyed eating spaghetti and meatballs and anything sweet, playing cards, and golfing. He was a big Ohio sports team fan, Buckeyes, Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

He was preceded in death by his parents,

Alvin and Bernadine, his sisters, Carol Capone, Joan Meyers, and his brother, Rick Ormsby.

Survivors include his loving wife, Donna of 23 years; his daughter,

Crystal McCoy; step-sons, Sammy Lynch, James Lynch, Shane (Jessica) McCoy, and

Jason Koval. He also leaves behind his wonderful granddaughter, Jasmin Lynch (who lives in the family home); his mother-in-law, Dee Eddy; his sisters-in-law, Sue Ormsby, Linda (Frog) McAfee; his sister, Janet Worrell; brother, Greg (Kaye) Ormsby; and brother-in-law, Larry

Meyers, Sr.

Denny also leaves not only a special nephew, Larry (Elaine) Meyers, Jr., but also a great friend, who has always been there for Denny and Donna; and several grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends.

Cremation will take place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
