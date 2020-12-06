Dennis John Stefanek, 76, of Kent passed away suddenly on November 21, 2020. Born in Cleveland to the late Aloysius and Florence Stefanek, Denny was a Stow resident since 1985 having just recently moved to Kent. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow where he was a Eucharistic Minister and usher. He retired from TNT Holland in 1999, a member of Teamsters Local 407, after driving for 35 years. He immediately started his second career as a school bus driver for Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools. He was affectionately known as "Mr. Denny" and loved by all the students that rode Bus #27. He loved the Cleveland Indians and riding his Harley. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother, Aloysius II (Sonny). He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Margaret (Peattie); children: Dennis M. (Jennifer), Michelle Damschroder (Robert) and Nancy Martin (James); along with his pride and joy, his grandchildren: Denny A. Stefanek, Ryan, Alex and Jacob Damschroder and Maggie Martin. He is also survived by his brother, Tom, who lovingly donated his kidney to Denny in 2010, and his youngest brother, Greg. Denny was a friend to everyone that knew him. He will be missed by many but leaves the best of memories for all that were blessed to know him. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private family service will take place. There will come a time in the future when we will safely hold a Celebration of Life that will be worthy of this wonderful man and all that he was to his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you remember Denny by making a donation in his name to Benedictine High School 2900 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44104. Denny was a proud Alumni, Class of 1961. Please visit Denny's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
