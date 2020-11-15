Dennis John Ashley passed away Nov. 4, 2020, due to complications of diabetes. He was born Dec. 20, 1953 to John and Julia Ashley of Akron, Ohio. He was a graduate of Hoban High School, Class of 1972 where he played tackle for the Hoban Knights Varsity Football Team. He graduated from the University of Akron (Criminal Justice) and was a proud member of the Sigma Pi fraternity. In 1981, Dennis moved to Stuart, FL where he was hired by the Stuart Police Department as a patrol officer and protected his community for over for 30 years. Dennis was a genuine, kindhearted person who always had an encouraging word or a smile. He was a collector of Corvettes. He was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan and as a season ticketholder would drive to Ohio just see his beloved Browns play. He was also well known for his generosity. For years, Dennis collected aluminum cans and donated all proceeds to local charities and organizations and schools. Beloved family members who will miss him dearly include his three siblings, Ron (Beth) Ashley, Diane (Al) Hafner, Mark (Jennifer) Ashley; nieces, Danielle Ashley, Sarah (Patrick) Mull, Julia (George) Garcia; nephew, Scott (Beth) Ashley; grand nieces, Taylor (Tyler Zurfley) Ashley, Makenna, Grace, and Delanie Jackson, Sloane and Ansley Mull, Annabelle, Lillian, and Grace Garcia, and Rose Ashley; grand nephews, Domenic Case, Parker Mull, Timothy Ashley; and grand-niece Emelia Zurfley. Dennis...in heaven perogies are considered a diet food and the Browns win every game. Enjoy. Remember Dennis by paying acts of kindness forward. Donations Hoban High Alumni Fund, One Holy Cross Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44306.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store