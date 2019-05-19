Dennis John Locy



Dennis Locy, age 61, passed away from a fall, hitting his head, on Thursday, May 9, 2019.



Married twice, no children, he is survived by his brothers, Dana Locy, Darin (Amy) Locy; step-dad, Dale Yengling; good friends and neighbors, Don, Sally, his longtime friend and companion, Sheryl Plath, and many members of the Mashek family he was close with.



Born on April 8, 1958 in Akron, OH, to John Locy and Gloria Ann (nee Simpson) Locy Yengling, as a youth he was an Eagle Scout, a graduate of Manchester schools, and loved the outdoors, fishing and camping.



Dennis was also a drummer in the band "Irene & The Irishmen" having one album published. He was skilled in factory machining, and was a fork lift instructor.



Dennis' last few years required care in a rest home for loss of memory, but his past memory was better.



Once, he relied on his Eagle Scout training to provide another resident with the Heimlich maneuver, preventing that resident from choking.



There will be no visitation or services to attend and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary