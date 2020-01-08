Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Dennis Keith Blaylock, "Denny", age 66, of Stow, Ohio, died at his home on January 3, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1953 in Akron, the son of the late Carl and Leola (nee Warner) Blaylock. Dennis was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. Denny was an over-the-road truck driver, he liked to travel. He loved to tell stories and keep people entertained. Survivors include his children, Keith (Amy) Blaylock, Lauren Blaylock and Paige Blaylock; his grandchildren, Ella, Mason, Miles, Max, Malik, Joey, Jacob and Brooklyn; his brother, Brian Blaylock, also survives. He was also very close with his cousin, Anita Thrasher. Other than his parents; Dennis was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Karen Knighton. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. Following visitation, Denny will be buried at Northlawn Memory Gardens in Peninsula. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
