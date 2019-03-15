|
|
Dennis Keith Long
Dennis Keith Long, 71, passed away March 9, 2019. He was born August 28, 1947.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Mark Long,
Norma Osborne and Jack Osborne; and his daughter, Tammy Denise Long.
He is survived by his brothers, Jack Osborne and Marco Long; his sister, Connie Armsey; his four daughters, Kathie Pahner (Jamie Pahner), Deborah LeBlanc (Orien LeBlanc), Jennifer Walters, and Rebecca Pritchard; along with several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, all of whom have been the light of his life.
Military rites will be performed 2 p.m. Monday March 18, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery (10175 Rawiga Rd). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2019