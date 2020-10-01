1/1
Dennis L. Sommer
STOW -- Dennis L. Sommer, 55, died September 29, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Baltimore, MD on November 18, 1964, the son of Kermit L. and the late Priscilla (Edwards) Sommer. He graduated from Boardman High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Kent State University. Dennis was most recently employed as a Consulting Operations Director for RSM US LLP. Dennis enjoyed biking, golfing, playing basketball, running, and watching Rachel and Kyle's soccer games and track meets throughout the years. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Janis (Brugler) Sommer; his daughter, Rachel Sommer; son, Kyle Sommer; father, Kermit Sommer; and sister, Cynthia (Sommer) Schroeder. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, Ohio, with the funeral service following at 5 p.m., officiated by Pastor Dan Page. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Stow-Munroe Falls Booster Club, P.O. Box 1445, Stow, Ohio 44224 to support the Stow-Munroe Falls High School athletic teams, or the Stow Goal Club (to support the Stow-Munroe Falls High School boys' and girls' soccer teams), 2056 Darrow Lake Drive, Stow, Ohio 44224. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
