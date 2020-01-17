Home

Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
Interment
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Dennis Labron Nolan, 68, passed away on January 13, 2020. He leaves to mourn, his loving wife of 30 years, JoEllen Nolan; children, Marcus, Marcell and Antonio Brown, Joe Leonello, Marqulla Nestor and a host of siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment, Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
