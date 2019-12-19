Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3179 Stow Rd.
Stow, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3179 Stow Rd
Stow, OH
View Map
Dennis "Denny" Lawrence Babb,77, left this world for his greatest fishing adventure on December 17, 2019. He was born on May 19, 1942 in Akron, Ohio, the eldest son of the late Franklin and Marie (Halter) Babb. He served in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy (McKitrick) and son, Jeff. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kim and John Kulesa; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Amy Babb; brothers, Tom and Bernie (Susan) Babb; his grandchildren, Alex Spenik, Rachel (Michael) Fier, Ezra Babb, Lauren and Mark Kulesa, special friend, Judy, and his dog Smokey. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Summa Hospice Nurses. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Saturday, Dec. 21st at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Stow Rd. Stow, OH 44224, where friends may call 10 - 11 a.m. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
