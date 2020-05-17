Dennis M. Menendez, 57, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Dennis was born in Akron on April 3, 1963 to Manuel (Norm) and Eloise (Spangler) Menendez. He was a graduate of Hoban in 1981 and the University of Akron in 1985. He was employed by the Summit County Fiscal Office as Chief Deputy Fiscal Officer of Finance for 31 years, retiring in March of 2020. He was a faithful member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Dennis is survived by his sisters, Debbie (Jeff) Gorbach, Diana (James) Vetter and Denise (Barth) Bonniwell and nieces and nephews, Tiffany Vetter, Evan Gorbach, Matthew Vetter, Meghan Gorbach, Nathan Gorbach and Kailey Bonniwell. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony Church, 83 Mosser Pl., Akron, OH 44310 or the Akron Regional Food Bank.