Dennis Neil Tennant
Dennis Neil Tennant, 79, of Kent, passed away on June 1, 2019 due to complications from smoking.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12 to 2 followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Dennis will be privately laid to rest at Restland Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, , or the Portage County APL. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 4, 2019