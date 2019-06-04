Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Tennant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Neil Tennant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis Neil Tennant Obituary
Dennis Neil Tennant

Dennis Neil Tennant, 79, of Kent, passed away on June 1, 2019 due to complications from smoking.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12 to 2 followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Dennis will be privately laid to rest at Restland Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, , or the Portage County APL. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now