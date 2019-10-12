Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Dennis Richard McKinney Jr., 51, passed away on October 7, 2019. He was born January, 15, 1968 in Akron to Dennis McKinney and Patricia Jones. He began working in the family business at Angie's Italian Restaurant when he was just a young boy and was proud to carry on the family legacy. He enjoyed fishing, boating, bowling, and music. He was known for his wit and tremendous sense of humor. Denny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Darwin and Gladys McKinney; Richard and Shirley Sweeny. He is survived by father, Dennis (Diana) McKinney; mother, Patricia (Tom) Jones; siblings, Tracey, Erik, Kristen (Matt), Ryan, Jackie; uncles, Ronald (Lou Ann), Gerald (Laura), Mike (Linda); nephews, Brenden, Landon; nieces, Arianna, Madison, Milani, Delaney, Lola, Sarah, Alyssa, and Ella; and many friends and cousins. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Monday, October 14 from 3 to 6 p.m., where services will be held immediately following at 6 p.m., with Ronald McKinney officiating. Condolences and memories can be shared with Dennis's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 12, 2019
