Dennis Robert Galleher, Jr. With deepest sorrow, Dennis Robert Galleher Jr., age 55, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Denny was born September 10, 1963 in Akron and resided in Ravenna. God must have needed a DJ. Denny loved music, especially the oldies but goodies. He had many talents from playing the piano, organ, clarinet and cello to being an excellent swimmer. He loved to cook, published a "Small Radio Station Guide to Writing an Operations Manual" in 2018 and was a black belt in Jujitsu. He worked his dream job at WCUE as a disc jockey in his younger years. For many years, starting as a teenager, he was the neighborhood radio station. He could tell you the name of a song, who sang it, and the year it came out. He was a music encyclopedia. Denny had a wonderful sense of humor and heart of gold. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it, even if it was his last one. He was your best friend if you took the time to get to know him. He was a rock, with the strength to endure what most of us could not even comprehend. Denny will be missed every day by his parents, Dennis and Marlene Galleher Sr.; sister, Sherry (Kenneth) Friend; nephew, Anthony (Nancy) Odom and sons, Anthony II and Lochlan; niece, Ricole Odom (Matt) and children Malia and Ramon IV; uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and his cherished extended family. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at NEWCOMER, AKRON, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019