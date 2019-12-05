|
THEN AND NOW Dennis Robert Galleher Sr. passed away at his home in Randolph Township, Ohio on November 30, 2019 at the age of 76. Dennis was born in Akron, Ohio in 1943, graduating from East High School in 1962. He worked numerous jobs, retiring from Joseph Industries, where he made some of his most cherished friends. Dennis was a jack-of-all-trades and loved to draw and paint. He was an avid fisherman, teaching his children and grandchildren all of his special tricks and why he loved the outdoors. Dennis also hunted, loved sports and working on cars, especially Volkswagen Beetles, which he would alter into dune buggies. Above all, his favorite thing was spending time with his family and friends. He was a blessing to all. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Eileen Galleher; brother, William "Bill" Gallaher; and beloved son, Dennis Galleher Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marlene; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Kenneth Friend; grandson, Anthony (Nancy) Odom and their sons, Anthony II and Lochlan; granddaughter, Ricole Odom and her children, Malia and Ramon IV; brothers, James Galleher and Donald (Deborah) Galleher; many nephews, nieces and friends. Friends and family will be received Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held Monday, 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials to the , 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019