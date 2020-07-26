Dennis Thomas Ursetti, 65, died July 19th. To say that his battle against ALS was a courageous one doesn't come close to being adequate. He became an ambassador for the Northeast Ohio ALS Association and provided a very public advocacy for ALS awareness. To the very end, he believed in and fought for a cure. He was born on May 9, 1955 to Don and Hilda Ursetti. He was the youngest of three sons, growing up in his beloved North Hill. Following graduation from North High School in 1973, he took a job at Wilkenson Tool and soon realized that working for someone else was not in his future. A jack of all trades and a master of many, Dennis applied his acumen and aptitude as a craftsman to create a lifetime of successful self-employment. He opened his own body shop, moved to Florida for 18 years where he established himself as a top low voltage technician but decided to return to the area to reconnect with family and friends. Upon his return, he focused his attention to carpentry and home renovation where he could apply his myriad of skills using his hands and ingenuity. Though those hands became damaged due to illness resulting in the loss of some fingers, he made it work, never complaining and relying on his signature optimism, confidence, toughness, and good nature. He is survived by his wife, Teresa, whose devotion to him throughout the many years of serious illnesses was as equally inspiring as Dennis' battles against them. The couple were the proud and loving parents of Maria and Anthony. They cherish his memory along with brothers, Jerry (Kristy) Ursetti and Don (Jill) Ursetti; brother-in-law, John (Tammy) Comeriato, and sisters-in-law Tina (Paul Kittle) Shenot and Susie (Brad) Nellis; father-in-law, Frank Comeriato; his beloved Palumbo cousins, and cousins, Dennis Allen and Kathy Ursetti. He is also survived by 22 nieces and nephews and a legion of friends. His passing was preceded by his parents and mother-in-law, Barbara Comeriato. The family would also like to extend their deepest appreciation to the wonderful staff of the Briarwood Healthcare Community for the care, kindness, and comfort they provided Dennis throughout his stay. Cremation has taken place. Calling hours will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Road in Akron, on Thursday, July 30 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. The family will also conduct a Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carovillese Club Pavilion, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue. A Celebration of Life is appropriate, because few people celebrated life and lived it to the fullest more than Dennis Ursetti.