|
|
Dennis W. Liston Dennis W. Liston, 78, of Akron, passed into God's arms on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 7, 1941, the son of Robert and Ruby Knight Liston, who preceded him in death. Also preceding Dennis was his beloved wife of 55 years, Linda, who passed in 2014. Dennis will be sadly missed by his son, Steve; daughter, Pam; grandchildren, David, Matt, Christy, and Nick; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob, Brett and Blair; sisters, Shellie, Rebecca, Robin and Nancy. Dennis was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce and retiree from The Hoover Company in N. Canton with 23 years of service as an Electronics Technician. Dennis was known for his intelligence, his integrity and for continually putting others first. He was a Hero to all that knew him. Dennis was a faithful Christian and a loving father and friend, who will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305 from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM with service following on Monday, September 23. Interment will follow the service at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 21, 2019