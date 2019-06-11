Dennis Young



On June 7, 2019, with his loving wife by his side, Dennis Young, 75, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, passed from this life to premier accommodations in paradise. He will be warmly remembered as a wonderful husband, a great father, an awesome grandfather, and a loyal friend. He was engaging, fun-loving, and often the life of the party.



Dennis was born June 17, 1943, in Elkton, Md. He spent his early childhood in Goody, Ky., later accompanying his family to Stark County. Following his school years, he served on a destroyer in the U.S. Navy. After benefiting his country, he spent the majority of his career in logistics, piloting his beloved semi-trucks.



More valuable to Dennis than career or achievement was his love for Jesus Christ. He discovered faith and foundation at Lighthouse Tabernacle serving there for years. Over recent decades, he was incredibly active at Apostolic Church, serving in multiple roles, most recently as groundskeeper, head usher and leader of a weekly men's fellowship breakfast.



Dennis was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Meryle Young. He is survived by Martha, his wife of 36 years; children, Travis (Rebecca) Miller, Mike (Denise) Young, Joe (Rhonda) Young, Carmen (Aaron) Strange, Dennis William Young; siblings, Donna (Danny) Deaton, Ron (Joanne) Young; and eleven awesome grandchildren.



Visitation will be held, Friday, June 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Apostolic Church, 1717 Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Barberton, Ohio. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow. Dennis will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, BARBERTON (330)-745-3311. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 11, 2019