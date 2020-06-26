Denny Arthur Dever, 80, passed away June 21, 2020. He was born in Revloc, Pa. to the late Clyde and Sara (Yarnell) and worked for Peterson Freitag Industries. Denny enjoyed fishing and camping and loved music, especially the oldies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley, Kenny and Clyde Jr. "Speed". He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon; son, William; granddaughter, Thea, sisters-in-law, Bernice and Ruth Ann; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Special thanks to Walter and Tommy Howe and Tammy for their extra love and care. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Fr. Scott Souders officiating. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.