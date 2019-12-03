|
|
Denny Lee Boyle, 42, passed away in his sleep Monday, November 18. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him. he was preceded in death by his wife, Krista Boyle; mother, mary Gerhart; father, James Gerhart; sister, Nancy Ball; brothers, Donald, Robert and kenneth Boyle; and grandmother, Dorothy Evans. He is survived by stepdaughter, Mary Dolinar; sons, Aaron, David and James Boyle; sister, Melissa (Jeff) Miller, LuAnn (Ted) Plouse, MaryLou (Moe) Wilson; special niece, Nancy Erin Boyle; and his very special friend, Elizabeth Johnson who was with him til the end; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019