|
|
Denver G.
Mullins
Denver G. Mullins, 61, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2019.
He was a longtime employee of R. C. Musson Rubber Company, where he retired. Denver always saw the good in everyone. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed comedy. He loved Firebirds, bonfires, playing horseshoes, and spending time with his friends.
Denver was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Eleanor Mullins; childhood friend,
Michael White; and cousin, Eddie Reynolds.
He is survived by his sister, Lela (Tim) Dawkins; brother, Richard Mullins; and nephews, David (Brittannie), Derek (Jenny), and Dustin
(Rebecca).
Friends and family are welcome to Newcomer 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, 44305 on Monday April 22, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019