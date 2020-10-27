Deontrey Antonio Simmons Jr, 25, gained his wings on Monday, October 19, 2020. Deontrey was born on August 7, 1995 to Nicole Williams and Deontrey Simmons, Sr. Deontrey attended Akron Public Schools graduating from Ellet High School in 2014. Deontrey loved all animals especially dogs, once bringing a dog home that was hurt wanting to keep the dog, however, mom saw differently. His baby before Ms. Nova, was his dog/son Melo. Deontrey gave his life to Christ February 21, 2010. Deontrey had a love for music and aspired to one day be a rapper. He was very talented. He also started a clothing line, called the "Future Kings/Kweens". His love of family was important to him especially little Nova his daughter. Nova was with daddy always. Deontrey was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sharon Towler; grandfather, Russell Nixon; great grandparents, Clarance and Betty Williams; and aunt, Sarita Simmons. He leaves to forever cherish his memory parents, Nicole and Rollin "Kenny" Clayton; father, Deontrey Simmons, Sr; daughter, Nova Simmons; siblings, DeAnthonee, Rani'yah, Rollin Jr, Zakira, Breyasha, Zyon, Jameer, Treonte, Genuine, Deva and Devon; grandparents, Faith Crumby and Anthony Board; the love of his life, Teanna McDaniel; aunts, Christine (Clarence) Ingol, Atlanta, GA; Tawana Williams, Akron, OH, Sonya (Ben) Williams, Columbus, OH, Simone Simmons, and Tangela Simmons; uncles, Jerome Simmons and David Wilson; niece, Peyton; nephew, Carter; special cousin, Areana; godparents, Raymond Green and Dacher Logan; aunts, uncles, cousins; and many close friends too many to name. Funeral Services Wednesday, October 28 at 12:00 p.m. Friends may call one hour prior to services at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306 with Minister Raymond Greene eulogizing. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. Masks are a requirement. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com
