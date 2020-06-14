Derail Saquan Whisenant passed away on June 4, 2020. Service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME., 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 860 5th Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Please see the website for the full obituary and live stream of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.