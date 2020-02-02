Home

1962 - 2020
Derick Lewis was born in Akron, Ohio, on September 18, 1962 and passed away January 21, 2020. He attended school in Akron and moved to Atlanta Ga. in 1984. He loved music and played in a band. Derick worked for DeKalb County School System for 28 years. He was a faithful member of the Taberncle Church in Lithonia. In his spare time he loved to travel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eloise and Granville Lewis; survivied by brothers, Keith (Linda) Lewis, Avondale, AZ., David (Phoebe Lewis, Akron, OH., Fredrick Lewis, Desoto, TX., Tahara (Patricia) Davis, Maple Hts, OH.; sister, Willa Brockington, Lewisville, TX; daughter, Pricilla Fletcher, Stone Mountain, GA; son, Michael English, Stone Mountain, GA; grandchildren, Dasani and Zerreon, Stone Mountain, GA. Condolences may be sent to Willa Brockington, 2021 Vista Dr., Lewisville, TX. 75067
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
