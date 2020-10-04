With broken hearts, we regret to inform on September 29, 2020, Derik Kridler unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack. He was born on May 28, 1976 and was a lifelong resident of Jackson Township, graduating from Jackson High School in 1994. Derik also graduated from Kent State University and was a devoted employee at GE Capital for 6 years and went on to spend the last 13 years at Dell EMC. He will be remembered for his love of Ohio State Football, unique sense of humor, his kindness, and abiding love for his family and friends. Most excited to greet him in heaven were Whiskey and Porter, his dogs that he dearly missed. He is also preceded in death by his four grandparents and two uncles. Derik's heart was really in his home, where he shared the last 24 years of his life with his soulmate, childhood friend, and wife, Jackie and the last nine with his beloved Newfoundlands, Doug and Artie. Derik is also survived by his mother, Carol Kridler of Fairlawn; father, Dick (Cathy) Kridler of South Lyon, Michigan; sister, Kristin (Jeff) Leggett of Milford, Ohio; in-laws, Jeff and Lydia Spriesterbach; brother-in-law, Ben Spriesterbach; Jackie's sister, Melissa Henley; nieces, Katrina, Karlie, Alaina, Lizzy and Morgan; nephew, Cameron; cousins, and countless other family and friends, all who will miss him dearly. Friends may call on the family at Reed's Funeral Home (801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, NORTH CANTON) on Monday, October 5th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on October 6th, 2020 with private services to follow, officiated by Pastor Dave Short. Interment will take place at North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to For Paws Animal Project for abandoned and severely injured homeless pets, C/O Blue Cross Animal Hospital in memory of Derik Kridler, 1396 South Main Street, North Canton, Ohio 44720 or call 330-494-0611. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
