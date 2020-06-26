DeRock Rios, 30, formerly of Canton, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. DeRock was born on April 19, 1990 in Youngstown, Ohio to Joy Lynn Proctor Rios. He graduated from Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio. He went on to graduate with his certificate in Drafting from the Hope Valley School System. He had been working on his degree in carpentry at New Castle School of Trades, but had to drop out due to a bout with Sickle Cell. He was a loving father, a great son, a wonderful brother, a helpful grandson and uncle and the best friend any of us could have. The most important thing in life to him were his children. DeRock is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Proctor; uncles Peter and Greg. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Joy Rios; children, Naomi Aniya Rios, Brentson Tripton, DeRock Rios, Jr., Giovanni Perkins and Ariana Ellis; aunts Jean, who raised him and Cassie of Youngstown; grandmother, Louise Proctor; siblings, Desiree Rios of Florida, Daniel Rios Jr. (Lanetria) of Florida, Shawna Rios, Tori Rios, Donnell Rios Macklin (Lillian) of Youngstown; cousins, Brad Butler, Nevelton Butler lll, Jason Butler, Alfred Hubbard of Canton, and Allison Dekowski (Charles) of Canton; and many more family and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service.