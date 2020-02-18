Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Derrick A. Dalton, Sr., 35, a lifetime resident of Akron, OH, gained his heavenly wings on February 10, 2020. Derrick graduated from North High School in Akron, OH and attended Ashford University. He was an avid basketball and huge LeBron James fan. Derrick leaves to forever cherish his memory, his beloved and caring mother, Bessie Dalton-Boyd; step-father, Willie Boyd; loving wife and best friend, Renita (Dandridge); his beautiful children, Derrick, Jr., Derriana, Dante, and Deshawn; brother, Clarence "Bub" (Migdalia) Dalton; brother-in-law, Yonzell, Sr., and a host of other loving aunts, uncles, cousins other family and close friends. Home Going service will be Friday, February 21, 2020, 12 P.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11 A.M. until time of service. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Procession will form and Condolences may be sent to 231 31st St., Barberton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
