Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Derrick Lynn Foster


1990 - 2019
Derrick Lynn Foster, 29, passed away on November 16, 2019. Derrick was born in Akron, OH on June 20, 1990. He graduated from Copley High School where he enjoyed playing football, basketball, and track. Derrick will always be remembered for his beautiful smile and his giving heart. He was truly a blessing to everyone who knew him. Derrick's greatest accomplishment was his two precious children. He loved being a dad more than anything else. Derrick was preceded in death by his grandparents, O'Neil and Nellie Thomas, Elmore Foster, and Ernest and Earnestine Jefferson. Left to mourn his passing are his children, Dae'Lynn and Ra'Mel Foster and their mother, Jennifer Alberts; father, Terry (Gennice) Foster Sr.; mother, Susan Thomas (James Horton); grandparents, Lucille Foster, Bobby and Ruth Thomas; siblings, Christy (Tim) Milam, Terry Foster Jr., and Jamita (Matthew) Horton-Schotting; nephews, Timani Milam and Jayden Foster; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a 1:00 p.m. memorial service at NEWCOMER AKRON, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH. Condolences may be sent to 245 Winchester Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
